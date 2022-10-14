‘Overwatch 2’ developer eyes Sombra and Doomfist changes

Blizzard Entertainment has suggested that Overwatch 2‘s Sombra and Doomfist will get some balance updates soon.

In a recent blog post, the developer explained how it is planning on balancing several heroes just over one week after the game officially launched in early access (via Dexerto).

The lengthy post detailed how every hero has a win rate between 45 per cent and 55 per cent but clarified that is “not planning any immediate balance changes based on what we are seeing” aside from a targeted adjustment to Zarya in Total Mayhem will go live in an upcoming patch on October 25.

Blizzard also addressed the fact that there are some heroes like D.Va that the community ranks higher than their win rate, but the developer said, “Despite many players saying she’s one of the best tanks in the game, Reinhardt, Sigma, and Zarya actually currently lead up the competition with an average 53 per cent unmirrored win rate.”

The developer added that it wants to evaluate Doomfist and his overall tanking and confirmed improvements will be made to his Power Block and Meteor Strike abilities.

Meanwhile, for DPS, Blizzard suggested nerfing the role’s passive which grants reload and movement speed buff after getting a kill. This would apply to Sombra and Genji, with the developer saying, “We want to ensure her [Sombra] targets have a reasonable time to fight back, so we’ll continue to look to balance her hack ability-lockout duration when we approach Season Two.

“We’ve also heard feedback that tanks feel oppressed when a Sombra is focusing them with hacks, which will also be something we will look to control next season.”

In other news, Blizzard has apologised for the unstable Overwatch 2 launch with free gifts for players.