‘Overwatch 2”s first balance patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra and more

Blizzard has released the details for Overwatch 2‘s first big patch and it addresses some overpowered heroes.

As the latest patch notes detail, the developer has decided to mainly focus on hero adjustments for this upcoming update and will bring some tactical changes to “standout” heroes like D.Va, Zarya, Genji, and Sombra.

Overwatch 2‘s community manager Andy “AndyB” Belford also explained that these heroes, as well as the latest hero to be added to the game Kiriko, will each receive nerfs on November 15.

To begin with, Kiriko will only be getting a single change to her Swift Step, which will get a reduced invulnerability duration from 0.4 to 0.25.

On the DPS side of things, Sombra’s Hack will receive a lockout duration reduction from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds, while the hacked damage will be reduced from 40 per cent to 25 per cent.

Genji’s shuriken ammo will be reduced to 24 from 30, but his damage is only getting slightly changed from 29 to 27. Meanwhile, Zarya’s tank Barrier ability duration is getting nerfed from 2.5 seconds to 2, with the cooldown being increased from 10 to 11 seconds.

Finally, D.Va’sFusion Cannon spread is getting a slight buff and is being increased from 3.5 to 3.75, but her Boosters impact damage is being reduced significantly from 25 to 15.

Earlier this month, Blizzard teased the upcoming patch and addressed the fact that there are some heroes like D.Va that the community ranks higher than their win rate. However, the developer said that despite what players think, Reinhardt, Sigma, and Zarya actually currently lead the tank competition “with an average 53 per cent unmirrored win rate.”

