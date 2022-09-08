‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass.

Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.

Today (September 8), Overwatch commercial leader and vice president Jon Spector has confirmed that heroes will still be available to unlock for free – though players will need to earn them through a free battle pass system.

“Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 battle pass,” Spector posted on Twitter. “We’ll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the battle pass.”

Spector added that although heroes would be unlocked through seasonal battle passes, there will be “free paths to get new heroes in future seasons too.”

However, Blizzard’s original post suggests that anyone who buys a premium tier of Overwatch 2‘s battle pass will unlock new heroes automatically, rather than having to spend time earning them.

There’s less than a month left before players get their hands on Overwatch 2, as the multiplayer shooter is set to launch on October 4. Overwatch 2 has held several public betas over the last year and although there are no more planned, the game has incorporated plenty of feedback from players ahead of launch.

