‘Overwatch 2’ players feel that Junker Queen should be made larger

Some Overwatch 2 players feel that the new hero Junker Queen is too slender for her role as a beefy tank character.

Despite how it might sound initially, there’s actually some rationale behind this, mostly to do with readability when playing the game. A Reddit post by WenisDongerAndAssocs (which was reported by GamesRadar) states: “You’ve probably noticed that Junker Queen doesn’t look quite… right. It’s super obvious in-game when you’re squinting at your monitor and wondering if that’s an Ashe or a Pharah. Simply put, Junker Queen breaks the rules of proportions for a tank.”

The user then goes on to post a comparison chart showing that Junker Queen is substantially taller than the other tank characters, making her harder to distinguish as a tank in the middle of a firefight. “All the tanks except her are under 3 widths tall. All the tanks except her and Zarya are under 2 widths tall. This isn’t an accident — their wide silhouettes communicate protection and stability. It’s basic character design stuff.”

Following these criticisms, the poster raises concerns that this would “quickly threaten the clarity (and playability) of the entire game” if it isn’t tweaked.

It isn’t unanimously agreed that her model seems off, with one user, Underscore_DJ, replying with the comment, “The image is kinda wrong tho junker queen is hunched over in game which makes her shorter in appearance.” However, one response to Underscore_DJ reads, “She also has a very weird gait, it makes it super hard to predict the model and just doesn’t look right.”

There is further discourse in the thread with both sides proposing interesting arguments. Overwatch 2 isn’t releasing into early access until October 4, so there’s still plenty of time for Blizzard to listen to player feedback and adjust the game accordingly.

