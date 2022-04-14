‘Overwatch 2’ trailer dives into the origin of new character Sojourn

Blizzard Entertainment has released a trailer for Overwatch 2 that focuses on new hero Sojourn.

Released yesterday (April 13), the trailer highlights the origin of new hero Vivian Chase, callsign “Sojourn”. The character will be playable in Overwatch 2’s upcoming player vs player (PvP) beta, which starts on April 26 for PC players who sign up in advance.

The trailer highlights how Sojourn came to be a part of Overwatch, and also gives a very brief look at the character’s cybernetic abilities. The Canadian hero joined Overwatch during the Omnic Crisis, with the trailer highlighting how she later left the group, at peace with the decision.

Sojourn was teased in the Overwatch universe as far back as 2016, as she appeared in a photograph in the Ana story reveal (via Polygon). As of publication none of Sojourns abilities have been showcased in official gameplay, although that will likely change when the open beta starts later this month.

On the same day that Sojourn’s trailer was released, a report emerged alleging that California’s governor Gavin Newsom has been interfering with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s (DFEH) lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

DFEH lawyer Melanie Proctor has resigned, claiming that Newsom and his office meddled with the case in recent weeks and adding that “as we continued to win in state court, this interference increased, mimicking the interests of Activision’s counsel.”

A spokesperson for Newsom has since responded to the allegations, saying that “claims of interference by our office are categorically false”.

In other news, Sega has announced that an official Sonic The Hedgehog game has come to Roblox, as Sonic Speed Simulator is an online open-world take on the franchise. The game will be free once it fully releases, but can currently be played for 50 Robux.