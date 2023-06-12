‘Overwatch 2’ will add first story missions with major August update

Overwatch 2 is getting its first-ever story missions as well as another new support hero and a new player-versus-player (PVP) mode in an upcoming update.

The newly announced Overwatch 2: Invasion is a large update that reportedly includes the game’s “biggest content drop yet,” according to Blizzard.

“10th August marks the arrival of the next chapter in Overwatch 2,” the studio revealed. “Prepare to immerse yourself in an exhilarating experience of Overwatch 2: Invasion, with the biggest content drop yet and all-new ways to play.”

One of these new ways is the game’s first story missions, which will attempt to tell the rich stories of some of Overwatch 2’s most popular heroes – even if they won’t have the “long-term talent power progression” of the game’s previously planned PVE content.

The update’s reveal trailer shows Toronto under attack by Null Sector, and with glimpses of Tracer, Reinhardt, and Cassidy, it looks as though the new story missions might add at least some of the long-awaited PVE content that fans want.

There are also some new Hero Mastery missions and a Firing Range to help learn some new tricks with your favourite Overwatch 2 heroes, not to mention a new support hero.

Although details are yet to be revealed, the trailer does feature our first glimpse at the upcoming hero, but it seems like we’re in for a bit of a wait until we find out more.

There’s also a new PVP mode titled ‘Flashpoint’ which tasks players with capturing points as they appear around the map. It will launch with two new maps specific to this game mode – the biggest PVP maps to date, according to Blizzard.

While Overwatch 2 previously planned a full co-op PVE mode, it has since been cancelled.

In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 16 just got a new playable demo, which is available now on the PlayStation Store.