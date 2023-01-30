‘Overwatch 2’ will bring “more clarity” to ranked in Season 3

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller has outlined a number of changes that will be coming to Blizzard’s shooter in Season 3, including “more clarity” for players looking to determine their ranked skill.

In a blog published Friday (January 27), Keller acknowledged that Overwatch 2‘s new ranked mode suffered from “poor comprehension” at launch.

“There was confusion around players’ real rank and how that translated to their skill level, difficulty forming groups with friends, and a negative impression of the matchmaker when players of different ranks were put in the same match,” shared Keller.

To address these issues, Blizzard will be unveiling details on “short-term changes and long-term vision” to bring “more clarity” to the system soon. However, it’s a topic that will be addressed across both Season 3 and Season 4.

Outside of ranked, Keller says the team has received feedback that Overwatch 2 “doesn’t feel rewarding enough to play” and items can take too long to unlock. Like the ranked changes, Keller says a “first step” update should address some of this in Season 3.

Season 3 will also bring a reduction to the amount of ultimate charge that’s refunded when players switch between heroes. With this change, players will only be refunded 25 per cent of their charge if they swap who they’re playing.

Looking ahead, Keller also confirmed that Blizzard is continuing to discuss the topic of one-shot abilities and “frustrating” mechanics, and will return to the topic when it has more to share.

Earlier in the month, Keller spoke to NME about the challenges behind balancing heroes in Overwatch 2. The director also teased several upcoming game modes, and revealed that the shooter’s next two heroes will be supports.

In other gaming news, Xbox head Phil Spencer believes that 2022 was “too light” on game releases from the company’s studios.