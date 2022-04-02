‘Overwatch’ Anniversary Remix Event brings back fan-favourite skins

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a brand new Overwatch anniversary event that will feature new and returning skins.

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume One event has been confirmed to be running from April 5 to April 26 and is the first of three Remix events set to arrive sometime this year.

Each Remix event will also feature a set of legendary skins for players to get their hands on. In Volume One, those include Demon Genji, Evermore Reaper, Zealot Zenyatta, Mage Mercy, White Cat D.Va, and Steelhardy Reinhardt.

Advertisement

In addition to a collection of skins, Blizzard will be enabling brawls on a rotating schedule over the next three weeks. Players can expect every Overwatch game mode to be unlocked during these event periods. On April 5, the Summer Games mode will make a return, while the Halloween Terror mode will debut on April 6. You can check out the week one game mode schedule below:

🚨 Event Drop 🚨 Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 ◄◄⠀▐▐ ⠀►► Tracklist

1. Expands to a three-part event

2. All game modes unlocked

3. Remixed Legendary skins

4. ICYMI Weekly Challenge skins

5. Play Vol. 1 on April 5 pic.twitter.com/mmHp1fm8lF — Overwatch (@OverwatchEU) March 31, 2022

Summer Games – April 5

Halloween Terror – April 6

Halloween Terror Challenge Missions – April 7

Winter Wonderland – April 8

Lunar New Year – April 9

Overwatch Archives – April 10

Overwatch Archives Challenge Missions – April 11

Blizzard confirmed in a forum post that the inclusion of these events means that events like Archives, standard Anniversary, and Summer Games will not make a return this year.

“Instead, the Anniversary Remix events will be introducing a new set of variants in place of the normal event schedule, all of which will transfer to Overwatch 2 along with all previously earned skins, sprays, and player icons,” the developer explained.

New challenges will also be available to complete that will earn players a series of sprays, icons, and an epic skin. For week one, it’s all about D.Va. To claim two Nano D.Va sprays, players will need to play nine games, the Nano D.Va player icon requires 18 games, and playing 27 games will reward players with the Nano D.Va epic skin.

Advertisement

Blizzard is likely to update the community on the upcoming event and when Volume Two and Three will release this year.

In other news, Overwatch 2 will make Doomfist a tank.