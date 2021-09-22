‘Overwatch’ executive producer Chacko Sonny is leaving Blizzard

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Chacko Sonny, executive producer of Overwatch, is leaving the company this week.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sonny is leaving Blizzard on Friday (September 24). Addressing colleagues, Sonny said that working at the company “has been an absolute privilege and one of the best experiences of my career”.

Bloomberg has also reported that Blizzard co-leaders Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra said in an email that they were grateful for his time at Blizzard and called him a “thoughtful leader”. The pair took over after the departure of J. Allen Brack in August.

In a statement to Polygon, a Blizzard representative has confirmed that “Chacko Sonny is leaving Blizzard to take some time off after 5 years of service”.

Sonny is just one of many high-profile departures within Activision Blizzard, which is currently in the midst of a lawsuit alleging “constant sexual harassment” and a “frat boy workplace culture”. Furthermore, the company is now being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to allegations of mishandling the lawsuit.

Yesterday (September 21) Claire Hart – chief legal officer at Blizzard – announced that she was leaving the company to “move on to my next adventure”. Last month, Blizzard’s head of HR Jesse Meschuk left the company amidst allegations that the HR department worked to cover up accusations.

Also in August, it was announced that three developers for Diablo 4 and World Of Warcraft were no longer working at the company. Shortly afterward, a World Of Warcraft update removed references to these developers to “better reflect our shared values”.

