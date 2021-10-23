‘Overwatch’ hero McCree gets a new name next week

Activision Blizzard has finally renamed Overwatch hero Jesse McCree, who will be known as Cole Cassidy from now on.

Blizzard committed to changing McCree’s name following the high-profile California lawsuit, in which allegations of sexual harassment and “frat boy” culture emerged.

Meet Cole Cassidy. Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

“The first thing a renegade loses is their name, and this one gave up his long ago,” said Blizzard in a brief statement accompanying the news. “Running from his past meant running from himself, and each passing year only widened the divide between who he had been and what he had become. But in every cowboy’s life, there comes a time when he has to stop and make a stand.”

Jesse McCree, one of Overwatch’s original heroes, was one of several in-game characters across Blizzard’s games which were named after executives and employees of the company. However, Blizzard confirmed that McCree would be renamed back in August, after the real-life Jesse McCree left the company amid the fallout of the recent lawsuit. Despite his hasty exit, no official reason for his departure was revealed.

Now, the western-themed sharpshooter formerly known as McCree is due to be renamed Cole Cassidy in an update coming on October 26. Along with this change, Blizzard will also offer a free BattleTag name change to Overwatch players.

As we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same. We are providing a free BattleTag name change to all players. ✨ https://t.co/gYMbJd7w61 pic.twitter.com/C8gGTmCBND — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

“To make this new Overwatch better – to make things right – he had to be honest with his team and himself,” Blizzard continued. “The cowboy he was rode into the sunset, and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn.”

McCree isn’t the only Blizzard character getting a new name, with references to McCree, Luis Barriga and Jon LeCraft removed from World of Warcraft following their departure from the company.

