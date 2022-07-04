‘Pac-Man World: Re-Pac’ gets new and uncut in-game footage at Anime Expo

The first bit of uncut in-game footage for Pac-Man World: Re-Pac has been shared by Bandai Namco ahead of the game’s release.

Set for release on August 26 this year, Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is a remake of the 1999 PS1 title, which saw the iconic arcade cabinet character transition over the 3D platforming.

Now the first bit of proper in-game footage has been shared at Anime Expo 2022, with a handful of new details also revealed about the game as well.

Advertisement

Check out the footage (via Nintendo Hall) below.

Some changes are being made in Pac-Man World: Re-Pac, like how the user interface is being changed to help players keep better track of items, with extra polish being added to the game so Pac-Man doesn’t fall off certain edges.

It’s also been revealed (via Daily Pac-Man) that like in the Game Boy Advance version of Pac-Man World, players can choose to not rescue any of the Pac-Family before facing the Toc-Man final boss.

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac was first announced at the recent Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, and it’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch this August.

According to the game’s website, the title will have “polished graphics, enhanced gameplay and updated features,” and it adds that players can “adventure through the main campaign in Quest Mode, play a collection of 3D mazes with classic-style gameplay in Maze Mode, and enjoy Pac-Man, the original arcade classic that started it all in Original Mode!”

Advertisement

In other news, the concurrent player count on PC for Monster Hunter Rise has almost doubled since the release of the Sunbreak expansion.