‘Pacific Drive’ is a driving survival “road-lite” inspired by ‘Stalker’

Ironwood Studios has confirmed its latest game – a driving survival “road-lite” titled Pacific Drive.

Due out in 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PC, Pacific Drive was apparently inspired by the likes of Stalker.

Set in an alternate universe where the US government used a region of the Pacific Northwest to test “promising new technologies” it turns out “these utopian creations came at great cost: severe radiation, environmental collapse, and supernatural horrors. The government walled off the area and established the Olympic Exclusion Zone. What happened inside was never disclosed.”

Advertisement

Which is where you, the player comes in. After plans to explore the perimeter go awry, “the only way is through”

An official description reads: “You find a barely running station wagon deep in the woods, miraculously unlocked and able to make the trip down the hill into the valley. Here you come across an abandoned auto shop which becomes your base of operations, where you safely repair and improve your car between runs. Do your best to survive, solve mysteries, and search for a way out — or become part of the ongoing legends of the Zone.”

According to the Ironwood Studio’s Blake Dove, “as you explore the Zone, your car is your lifeline: scavenge resources to maintain and improve your car — as long as you keep it running, it will protect you from the surrounding dangers.”

Alex Dracott, founder and creative director of Ironwood Studios, added: “We love weird science, stories from road trip adventures, and we’ve always been intrigued by the dark and mysterious worlds from games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. or books like Annihilation.”

Advertisement

“In Pacific Drive, we’ve been able to bring these passions together by creating an adventure that will take you deep into the heart of the Pacific Northwest riding in an ancient station wagon that, over time, can become your own substantially modified 80’s sci-fi machine to upgrade, explore, and risk the dangers of the Zone with. After three years of work, we couldn’t possibly be more excited to share Pacific Drive.”

Elsewhere during yesterday’s (February 13) State Of Play, Sony officially confirmed Tekken 8 while Team Ninja confirmed its next title, the action role-playing game (RPG) Rise Of The Ronin, is due out in 2024 exclusively for the PS5.

Bandai Namco also announced new sci-fi shooter Synduality.