‘Palworld’ could be coming to PS5, suggests PlayStation exec

Palworld could be coming to PlayStation soon, per a post on X (formerly Twitter) from PlayStation head of indies Shuhei Yoshida.

Yoshida replied to a post which asked for the team to “support SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] so that the PS5 version can be released as soon as possible”.

Yoshida tagged the development partner at PlayStation in the reply, writing “Yes”.

Previously, the community manager of Palworld posted that the title “won’t be on PlayStation” and will only be available on “Xbox and Steam“. However, on January 21 the community manager posted on X to state that Palworld may still come to PlayStation.

“The above post said Palworld may release on PS4, PS5, Xbox or PC. I replied that it won’t be on PlayStation, which was and still is currently true, and that it would be only on Xbox and Steam. Also still currently true. This was by no means a statement that Palworld will never come to PlayStation,” the post read.

As noted by Eurogamer, an FAQ section of Steam also answers the question of whether Palworld will be coming to PlayStation 5.

“We don’t have plans for this at the moment, but will consider it during development,” the FAQ stated.

Palworld also already sold over seven million copies since launch five days ago (per Geoff Keighley), and as of January 21, had a higher concurrent player count than games like Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, Call Of Duty, New World and Elden Ring. The game is currently only available in early access and is receiving updates to fix bugs and complaints that fans have with the current build.

