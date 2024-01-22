‘Palworld’ developer warns of game-breaking bug to avoid

Players have been told not to use an item in Palworld by developer Pocketpair, as it causes an “impossible to recover” from bug.

The warning was issued in the Palworld discord, with PCGamesN reporting on what Pocketpair community manager ‘Kei’ posted regarding the bug.

“Currently, using the item ‘Memory Reset Drug’ that resets the player’s status may reduce the player’s capture power and make it impossible to recover. We are currently investigating this issue, so we apologise for the inconvenience, but please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete,” the community manager posted.

Advertisement

Palworld launched three days ago (January 19) in early access, so issues are to be expected. There’s no window for the ending of the early access period, meaning that bugs could crop up and require fixes for a while.

The game has seen a huge amount of popularity already, with over five million copies sold since launch, and a concurrent player count higher than Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Terraria.

Despite heavy comparisons to Pokemon, Pocketpair wasn’t actually only inspired by the Nintendo franchise. NME spoke to CEO Takuro Mizobe and developer Hawkward in 2021, who spoke about the inspirations behind the game.

“We were surprised by the comparisons, to be honest, especially those labeling it as ‘Pokemon with guns’. Pokemon definitely inspired us, but Palworld is far more action-orientated in comparisons,” the developer stated.

“Our favourite games inspire Palworld, one of which is ARK: Survival Evolved. We are still fleshing everything out and deciding exactly how it will work, but if we had to compare it to anything right now, it would definitely be ARK.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, the first trailer for Indiana Jones And The Great Circle has been released, acting as a sequel to Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark.