Palworld shares plans to introduce PvP, raid bosses and tackle cheats

Pocketpair Inc. has shared a roadmap for Palworld’s Early Access development with PvP combat, raid bosses and new Pals all coming to the survival-collecting game.

After selling more than 8million copies of Palworld in less than a week, Pocketpair has given fans a glimpse into the future of the title.

Taking to social media, the studio confirmed “sales have far exceeded the development team’s expectations” and confirmed that Palworld was currently suffering from “many problems due to excessive access congestion”. Pocketpair went on to confirm it would be addressing those issues as soon as possible, with the first of several updates released earlier today.

However, Pocketpair also shared its Early Access roadmap for Palworld development, which is currently planned to last for twelve months.

Coming to the game over the next year is player versus player combat as well as a “Pal arena” that will facilitate battles between friends. Palworld will also get a number of raid bosses as “end game content” while cross-play between Steam and Xbox users is also being worked on. The roadmap also promises “various” Xbox feature improvements, server transfers and improvements to the building system. Players can also expect new islands, new Pals, new bosses and new technologies.

Pocketpair has also said it will work on tackling cheats currently operating on official servers.

“Currently, some players have been confirmed to be cheating on the official server,” devs wrote on social media. “We will apply a patch as soon as it is ready, but it is currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately. We will continue to focus even more on security and aim to create an environment where everyone can play with peace of mind,” they continued.

PlayStation’s head of indie games Shuhei Yoshida has also asked developers to work with Sony, so Palworld can be released on PS5 “as soon as possible”.

However, The Pokémon Company has released a statement promising to “investigate” any and all titles that infringe on their intellectual property rights after numerous fans have compared Palworld to Pokémon.