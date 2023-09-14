Announced in today’s Nintendo Direct (September 14), Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch.

Widely thought to be the best in the spin-off series, the original Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door met with almost universal acclaim in 2004. Yet, its exclusivity on the Nintendo Gamecube meant that it was became difficult to track down for a lot of Mario fans as the years went on. Check out the remastered trailer below:

For fans, there are a scattering of moments that are lifted from the original game, like folding into a paper plane to cross a gap with Goombella.

“Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure?” said Nintendo.

At the moment, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is slated to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2024. In the interim, information will be supplied about the remaster in forthcoming Directs.

The remake of Super Mario RPG featured in the Direct too, though it brings with it a number of new mechanics. Timing is vital to deal high amounts of damage to enemies, with perfectly timed button presses leading to diminished damage to the player and extra area of effect damage.

Additionally, the Triple Move is unlocked once a sequence of successful attacks fills up the action gauge that is shared by the party. “Depending on your current party, the move will change, so experiment with different combos,” explained Nintendo.

Super Mario RPG comes to Nintendo Switch on November 17.

