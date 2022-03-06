‘Paradise Killer’ is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles this month

Kaizen Game Works has announced that Paradise Killer is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles later this month.

Paradise Killer was released on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2020. Now a new trailer has revealed that the title will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on March 16.

This new version of the game will launch with improved visuals and performance. It will also include next-gen features such as 4K 60FPS and ray traced reflections, and Paradise Killer will be updated with new music, quests, and rewards.

Players who already own Paradise Killer will receive the new content in a free update.

Paradise Killer is set on an island named Paradise. When the island’s council is murdered, the player must take on the role of Lady Love Dies, an investigator out to find the perpetrator of the crime.

Players are tasked with deducing the killer’s identity and building a case against them. This includes taking the information to trial and presenting the details to earn a conviction. Only once someone has been convicted can players consider the case closed.

Fans of Paradise Killer have been expecting a wider console release for some time. While nothing was confirmed until this recent trailer, trophies were spotted for the game’s PS5 version. At the time, Kaizen Game Works did not guarantee anything but said “please be excited and stay tuned for more information about cool stuff.”

In other news, Activision Blizzard is suspending all new sales of its games in Russia. The announcement was made by a press release that also said that the company is matching all of its employee donations to Ukrainian relief charities at a 2:1 ratio. Roughly £225,000 has been raised so far according to the company’s statement.