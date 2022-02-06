‘Path Of Exile’ reaches highest concurrent player count since launch

Grinding Gear Games recently released an expansion for Path Of Exile, which has led to the games highest concurrent player count since it was released in 2013.

The expansion Siege Of The Atlas released on February 4, and since then, Path Of Exile has drawn in a record number of players. As reported by PCGamesN, SteamDB has the details of the launch. Immediately after the release of Siege Of The Atlas, Path Of Exile reached its all-time peak concurrent players at 158,882.

While this is a new milestone, Path Of Exile reached 157,103 players in January last year when the game launched its ritual league. It also achieved 155,293 players in April when its Ultimatum League launched.

Grinding Gear Games announced the news on Twitter, saying, “We have officially reached a new record! There are more players currently playing Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas right now compared to any time in Path of Exile’s ten-year history. Thank you so much for your support.”

✨We have officially reached a new record! ✨ There are more players currently playing Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas right now compared to any time in Path of Exile's 10 year history. 🚀 Thank you so much for your support. pic.twitter.com/ISaeXhPX6e — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 4, 2022

According to the Path Of Exile webpage, Siege Of The Altas contains “two new Eldritch Horrors [that] threaten to consume the Atlas of Worlds. Join Commander Kirac’s militia and defend the Atlas and Wraeclast itself against these celestial foes.

“This large endgame expansion contains new Atlas systems, pinnacle bosses, one gigantic Atlas passive skill tree, Eldritch implicit endgame crafting, new unique items, the Archnemesis Challenge league and much more.”

