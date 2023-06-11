‘Payday 3’ trailer reveals a September release date

Fans got their first glimpse of Payday 3 in action today (June 11), revealing a new look at the heist-driven shooter that’s set to launch this year.

Protagonists Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf return in Payday 3, which is set several years after the events of the second entry in the series. However, the rise of cryptocurrency, mass surveillance and dark web services force the team to put a pin in their retirement to cause chaos across New York City.

The trailer also announced the game’s upcoming launch date: September 21. It’s a busy month with Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P and Witchfire all hitting the shelves within the same window.

“A professional heister knows it takes planning, hard work and a good amount of luck in order to execute a successful heist,” reads the game’s Steam page.

“In Payday 3 the choice is put in the hands of the players, deciding how to tackle the heist, whether you sneak or go in guns blazing, whether you let your hostages go or keep them around as pawns, whether you go at it alone or bring friends. The choices are endless and in your hands, they will vastly change how the game plays.”

The Steam page also confirms that players will be able to build a “sizeable” collection of weapons and cosmetics outside of their heists, though players have been warned that they will need to “plan smart” if they want their robberies to succeed.

Payday 3‘s Steam page launched earlier this year, with Starbreeze Studio heralding 2023 as “the year of Payday 3“.

Elsewhere, today’s showcase started with a bang — a brand new Fable trailer. While there was little in the way of in-game action, the reveal did feature a familiar face for Britcom fans.