‘Payday 3’ developer says “time is what you need to make a game good”

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze says that it is not intending to rush out the much-anticipated sequel to 2012’s Payday 2.

In an interview with gamesindustry.biz, Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren reiterated the game’s planned launch window of 2023, saying that the long wait is essential to ensure its quality.

“That time is what you need to make a game good,” Sjögren said of the long development time. However, he also revealed that Starbreeze is looking at Payday 3 as a long term product for the company, noting that his team already have content planned for “way beyond launch”.

“The whole trend in the industry now is that you don’t necessarily release another box in two to three years […] but rather deliver to customers and enhance their experience in the game where you already have them,” Sjögren said. “And that makes total sense, especially with digital distribution – it’s a much better way of doing business and servicing your customers.”

He added that “managing a community and building a game that can be monetised over time” is one of Starbreeze’s strengths and said that Payday 3 will “stay true to that part of the experience”.

Earlier this year, Starbreeze struck a publishing deal with Koch Media, a subsidiary of video game holding company Embracer Group (formerly known as THQ Nordic AB). At the time, the developer said that the partnership will help “[secure] the continued development” of Payday 3.

In October 2020, Starbreeze confirmed that it was still working on Payday 3, which it first announced back in 2016. On the franchise’s official Twitter account, the developer stated that the game was currently still in the “design phase”.