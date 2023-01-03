Payday 3 has an official Steam page, and according to it the game is set for a “new criminal dawn” in 2023.

Developers Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studio have lauded a brave new world for the third title in the series in a new teaser video on the game’s Steam page. The short clip features fireworks being set off over a New York skyline while four shadowy figures watch.

The video ends with the game’s logo reveal, as well as a Steam wishlist add. The official page for Payday 3 on the gaming platform gives little new information on Payday 3, bar a general release date of 2023, a synopsis for the game, and a content warning. Though Overkill claim “it’s the year of Payday 3” now we’re in 2023.

The synopsis for the game reads: “PAYDAY 3 is the much anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, PAYDAY-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That’s what makes PAYDAY a high-octane, co-op FPS experience without equal.

“Step out of retirement back into the life of crime in the shoes of the Payday Gang, the envy of their peers and the nightmare of law-enforcement wherever they go. Several years after the crew’s reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble once again to deal with the threat that roused them out of early retirement.”

The synopsis would seem to indicate that the original four members of the Payday Gang (Dallas, Chains, Wolf, and Hoxton) will be back following Hoxton’s brief replacement by his brother Houston in Payday 2.

Starbreeze has already indicated that the game will be set in New York, telling fans (via Eurogamer) that the Big Apple in the game would be a “living, enormous representation of the city”.

The developer said of the game’s tentative story: “One game changer: the media is now covering the gang, their exploits… and who knows what might come from that.”

Starbreeze added: “In the meantime, the world of Payday has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, crypto currencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang’s new gadgets, challenges and opportunities.”

Payday 3 is set for release in 2023 on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S.