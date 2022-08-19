PC Game Pass adds 2 ‘Elder Scrolls’ games and more Bethesda titles

Six Bethesda games have been added to PC Game Pass, including older titles from the studio’s Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and Quake franchises.

As of yesterday (August 18), the following six games are available to PC Game Pass subscribers:

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Wolfenstein 3D

Return To Castle Wolfenstein

Quake 4

Quake Champions

Additionally, anyone who pays for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription tier will have every champion unlocked in Quake Champions.

Advertisement

Back in April, Redguard and Battlespire arrived on Steam for the first time, along with several other older titles.

Six legendary Bethesda games are available today on @XboxGamePassPC:

🟢 Wolfenstein 3D

🟢 Return to Castle Wolfenstein

🟢 Quake 4

🟢 Quake Champions

🟢 An ES Legend: Battlespire

🟢 TES Adventures: Redguard pic.twitter.com/1xicNw9mKJ — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 18, 2022

While Battlespire launched in 1997 and Redguard in 1998, their addition to PC Game Pass will give Elder Scrolls fans something to play while waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6.

The follow-up to Skyrim was first teased in June 2018, but nothing else has been shared since then. As of January 2022, The Elder Scrolls 6 is reportedly still in pre-production – suggesting Bethesda’s next fantasy title is still several years away.

At the time, a Bethesda employee’s LinkedIn page shared that Starfield was currently the only game in full production at the company – though it’s unclear if Starfield‘s delay to 2023 will affect The Elder Scrolls 6‘s production schedule.

Advertisement

Beyond Bethesda’s latest additions to PC Game Pass, Xbox recently outlined what else is coming to the subscription service this month. Some of August’s highlights include Coffee Talk, Immortality and Immortals Fenyx Rising, which joins several titles – including Two Point Campus – that were added to Game Pass earlier in the month.

Looking further ahead, this week Xbox has been sharing cryptic hints that appear to point toward Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding coming to Game Pass.

In othe gaming news, the fifth season of Call Of Duty: Warzone is going to introduce a new field upgrade and make dangerous changes to Caldera’s map.