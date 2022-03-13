‘Perfect Dark’ reboot director has left developer The Initiative

Game director at The Initiative Dan Neuburger left the Perfect Dark studio last month.

Neuburger or Xbox are yet to make any sort of announcement concerning his departure, but his LinkedIn (via Eurogamer) shows that he left the studio in February 2022. He was at the developer for almost four years.

The Initiative was founded in June 2018 and described as having the goal of being the industry’s first AAAA studio. Along with Neuburger, Microsoft brought on Darrel Gallagher as studio head. Both Gallagher and Neuburger are veterans of Crystal Dynamics, with both of them working on the Tomb Raider reboot series.

The game’s first trailer can be watched below.

After announcing that Perfect Dark would be the studio’s first game, it was also revealed that Crystal Dynamics would be brought on to help with development.

“Perfect Dark update!” wrote The Initiative. “We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation.

“The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together,” the post added. “We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!”

Earlier in the month, a report suggested that this Perfect Dark reboot could be released next year. Although journalist Jeff Grubb also said it “could easily come out in 2024.”

The last release in the Perfect Dark franchise was a remaster of the original game released in 2010. This version of the title supported online play, alongside its general improvements to visuals.

In other news, an indie studio has come under fire for putting anti-mask sentiments into patch notes for its game.