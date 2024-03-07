‘Persona 3 Reload’ expansion pass confirms ‘The Answer’ release date

Persona 3 Reload is receiving several pieces of DLC this year, it was announced yesterday (March 6), and will be available through an expansion pass.

As was announced during a Xbox Partner Preview, three separate pieces of DLC will be available through an expansion pass this year. The expansion pass is included at no extra cost to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though will cost £28 ($35) on other platforms.

The expansion pass will include background music from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden, releasing on March 12, new costumes and music from The Velvet Room in May, and a full epilogue in September titled Episode Aigis: The Answer. This epilogue was originally added in Persona 3 FES, and is focused on the AI Aigis.

Advertisement

The fact that the female protagonist that was added in Persona 3 Portable isn’t mentioned in the expansion pass suggests that it won’t be coming to the game at all, and with the fact that developer Atlus has previously discussed that they won’t be repackaging and rereleasing this game akin to previous Persona games anytime soon, this will likely be the final piece of content released for the game.

NME reviewed Persona 3 Reload, with our reviewer stating that the “massive role-playing game will devour all the free time you have”.

“Persona 3 Reload is an exceptional tale of friendship, mortality, and what it means to be human. A slew of fantastic stories, wrapped in a gloriously gothic mystery, makes this an unmissable remake for RPG fans,” he wrote.

In other gaming news, Frostpunk developer 11 Bit Studios has confirmed Frostpunk 2 will be released in summer 2024 and will be set thirty years after the 2018 original game. Elsewhere in video games, Ghost Of Tsushima is being ported to PC later this year.