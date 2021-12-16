Peter Molyneux’s NFT game ‘Legacy’ has already sold over £40m in NFTs

Peter Molyneux’s NFT game Legacy has sold over £40m in NFTs before the game has even been released.

Earlier this week, Molyneux announced his next title, an NFT game from his studio 22cans, a blockchain business sim called Legacy. Outside of what sounds like a standard business sim, players will earn real-world money by making in-game products and buying Land NFTs using their cryptocurrency called LegacyCoin. So far, 22cans have managed to sell over 14,000 Ethereum, which is around £40.5m in actual money, according to Rock Paper Shotgun.

One piece of Land NFT, a London plot that has a rating of Ancient in rarity, was sold for the equivalent of £670,000. Molyneux thinks that Legacy is “a creative entrepreneur’s dream come true” and that it’s “an opportunity for players to build their very own business.” However, Molyneux is best known for all of the things his games failed to achieve through overpromising rather than what they did achieve.

