‘PGA Tour 2K23’ release date and Tiger Woods edition announced

2K Games has unveiled the release date, cover athlete and editions of upcoming golf simulation title PGA Tour 2K23 – find out all the details below.

Both the Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions of PGA Tour 2K23 will release on October 11, with the standard version of the game releasing on October 14.

When purchased for either a Sony or Microsoft console, each version will include the version of the game on other generations of consoles. So PS4 purchases will come with the PS5 version, and Xbox One purchases will come with the Xbox Series X|S version (and vice versa).

Advertisement

Check out the announcement trailer below.

The Tiger Woods edition of PGA Tour 2K23 is only available digitally (via Eurogamer), and it includes everything from the Deluxe Edition as well as the Tiger Woods bonus pack.

As the cover star of the game, Tiger Woods is also available as an in-game pro, with Woods even acting as an executive director helping advise the development team. Each of the bonus editions comes with a number of extras, like cosmetic items, differing golf clubs, and even the opportunity to play as Michael Jordan.

“For the first time, compete as some of the biggest names in golf, including Tiger Woods,” reads the website. “Play as the pros and challenge the AI or your friends online. PGA Tour 2K23’s diverse cast of elite talent features Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and more!”

EA’s own PGA Tour golf simulation game was delayed into 2023 earlier this year, it will be the studio’s most recent PGA Tour golf game since 2015’s Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

Advertisement

In other news, Ubisoft has officially denied that it is working on a game based on Marvel superhero Blade, after rumours began to circulate recently.