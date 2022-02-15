‘Phasmophobia’ devs are going to be “more transparent” with patch notes

Kinetic Games has said that it will be “more transparent” with players when presenting Phasmophobia patch notes in the future.

As reported by PC GamesN, after the developer recently ran a fan poll on Discord for the game looking for opinions from players, the lead artist on Phasmophobia, Corey J Dixon, has said that the poll “in no way guarantees how we actually write patch notes in the future,” and the team was “just looking for opinions and to create discussion for the possibility of change.”

Following the poll, it was revealed that players voted to receive more in-detail patch notes for the ghost-hunting game, with multiple times the number of votes as the less-detailed options.

Phasmophobia Balance Patch v0.5.2.0

Ghost identity changes, High Priestess and Voodoo Doll buffs!https://t.co/XIgMuSh4U3#Phasmophobia — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) February 10, 2022

In a new Steam community post, Kinetic has confirmed that going forward it will change the way it presents the latest Phasmophobia patch notes. “In light of the most recent Discord Poll, we’ve decided to experiment with being more transparent in writing patch notes when we update the game,” the developer said.

The rest of the patch notes for v0.5.2.0 features the updates to come, with a long list of changes in relation to Ghost Identities, fixes, new additions, and more.

Some big ghost changes address the Demon, Banshee, Shade, Poltergeist, and Hantu – who have all either received a gameplay buff or nerf, as well as how players will interact with them.

One new update includes ‘The High Priestess’ tarot card, which has received new functionality and should help when drawing one early while playing solo. With the update, drawing this card when no one is dead will revive the next player who dies

