‘Phasmophobia’ players want smaller maps according to poll

Phasmophobia players have been voting on what types of maps they’d like to see added to the game, with a consensus forming around the idea that most are already too big.

A post on the co-op horror game’s subreddit asked “which map type would you like to see?” earlier this week (August 12), with a number of the comments then discussing and showing some disdain for the large maps in the game (via PCGamesN).

With over 2,000 votes (as of August 14), the choices of potential new maps range from a circus to a movie theatre, a manufacturing plant, small town square and an office park/corporate building.

The top comment currently says “nothing of this. Big maps are boring”. With a response addressing how these ideas could be made smaller and fenced in instead of being too open.

“I don’t have any suggestions or ideas to fix this issue, but my main concern with larger maps is dying as soon as we find the ghost,” wrote another commenter. “We were playing prison last night, we all split up and by the time we found the ghost our sanity was low enough to initiate a ghost hunt.”

In contrast to this, another user wrote that they thought some sort of custom difficulty could make bigger maps better, with the rules being tweaked the change how groups play the game.

A few users also say the Asylum map is too big, even if it has a great atmosphere for the ghost hunting mechanics.

This survey and selection of comments don’t mean major changes will come to Phasmophobia maps any time soon, but it could be noticed by the developers at Kinetic Games.

In other news, a former Konami employee that was responsible for listing and delisting P.T. on stores has spoken about the experience.