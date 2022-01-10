‘Phasmophobia’ update changes photo evidence detection

The latest update for Phasmophobia revamps its photo system, prioritising supernatural evidence captured in snapshots to provide players with better rewards.

In Phasmophobia, an essential part of ensuring a player’s investigator is flush with cash is to take photos of certain events. This can be irritating if you take a picture of a ghost, but the game thinks it’s a photo of a bone because one was in the frame.

The latest update for Phasmophobia fixes this. Evidence captured in photos now has a priority, with the ghost being the highest and worth the most money. Once a player has taken a ghost photo, subsequent pictures will not prioritise the spirit since you cannot gain rewards from repeated images. Instead, it will look for something else in the image, such as a ghost interaction, and reward players for that instead.

The system should make the photos players take more rewarding and encourage more attempts to capture a spectre on film. Ghost photos have also been made easier to take, “especially when the ghost is partially hidden.”

The update also removes the Christmas decorations that had been added to Phasmophobia. The Maple Lodge campsite now has random weather again, and the bulb smashing sound is now quieter, making the interaction more pleasant.

The Christmas décor was added in the Cursed Possessions update. The update added several new items to the levels within Phasmophobia that would provide information. These items include the music box, voodoo doll, and haunted mirror. Using the items can give the investigators more clues to narrow down the ghost and have additional adverse side effects.

The update also added a new ghost type, the mimic, and balanced the abilities and personalities of ghosts to make them easier to identify in nightmare mode.

