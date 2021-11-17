Phil Spencer says Xbox does not want “exploitive” NFTs

Head at Xbox Phil Spencer has weighed in on the constantly evolving relationship between video games and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and made it clear that he is currently very wary of them.

In an interview with Axios, Spencer was asked about NFTs and where they might fit into the Xbox ecosystem.

“What I’d say today on NFT, all up, is I think there’s a lot of speculation and experimentation that’s happening, and that some of the creative that I see today feels more exploitive than about entertainment,” explained Spencer.

“I don’t think it necessitates that every NFT game is exploitive. I just think we’re kind of in that journey of people figuring it out. And I can understand that early on you see a lot of things that probably are not things you want to have in your store.

“I think anything that we looked at in our storefront that we said is exploitive would be something that we would, you know, take action on. We don’t want that kind of content,” Spencer concluded.

So Phil Spencer isn’t drawing too firm a line against NFTs, but indicates that in their current form, especially when they feel “exploitive”, Xbox won’t be letting them pollute the platform. Whether or not NFTs will be entering the Xbox platform anytime soon though still remains to be seen.

Companies across the gaming space are taking different lines against NFTs, as Valve is removing any and all NFT games from Steam, whilst Square Enix is going deeper into the tokens after initial success.

In other news, the rebooted Saints Row has been delayed from its February 2022 release date to later in the year.