Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass titles heading to the platform for the last few days in April.

As previously reported, PlayStation Studios game MLB The Show 21 launches on Xbox Game Pass today (April 20), for console and cloud. It features cross-platform play, allowing Xbox players to play with those on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

April 22 will see the release of Phogs! on PC. The puzzle game lets players command a pair of dogs joined at the belly, and its obstacles can be tackled in co-op and single player.

A Game Preview of co-op survival shooter Second Extinction arrives on April 28 on Cloud, Console, and PC versions of Game Pass.

The game will pit teams of players against mutant dinosaurs on an open-world map, with threat levels for various regions changing as the community succeeds or fails to battle the dinosaur horde.

Destroy All Humans Remake! is coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on April 29. In his three-and-a-half star review from NME, Jordan Oloman called it a “neat package of novelty nostalgia, for better and for worse.”

Finally, fantasy roleplaying games Fable III and Fable Anniversary will come to the Cloud service on April 30. Fable III is the original 360 version, whilst Anniversary is a HD remaster of the original Fable, which includes upgraded graphics, and content from The Lost Chapters expansion.

Today also marks the trial release of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 PC and Apple phones. A limited beta has begun, and select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have started to receive invitations to the beta for the service. More details of the service are available via Xbox Wire.

Microsoft have recently announced an update for the Xbox Series X|S consoles which will improve the functionality of Quick Resume, allowing users to see which games are eligible for Quick Resume at a glance.