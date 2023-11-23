‘Plague Tale’ developer working on a “major new project”

Asobo Studio, the team behind both A Plague Tale games, has announced that it is working on a “major new project” with publisher Focus Entertainment.

In a release portfolio that was sent to investors, Focus has confirmed that it and Asobo are teaming up to “renew their long-standing partnership with a major new project”. It then went on to specify that “this will see them extend the productive collaboration that led to the ‘A Plague Tale’ franchise”.

While the news will have some people speculating about a potential new IP, the news is likely related to a series of job listings that appeared in July. These listings were all for positions on Asobo Studio’s “Plague Team”, a team that works on the Plague Tale games specifically, so whatever the “major new project” is that Focus Entertainment is partnering with them for, it’s more than likely part of the series.

Whether that’s in the form of a spin-off or a full-blown sequel (as teased at the end of A Plague Tale: Requiem, the latest game in the series) remains to be seen, however.

In the same business update, Focus Entertainment confirmed that it is planning to reveal the new release date for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in early December, after delaying the game to the second half of 2024 in order to “provide the time needed to properly polish the game and ensure the best possible experience.”

We called A Plague Tale: Requiem a “tightly crafted narrative adventure” in our review, and said that “Requiem is a brilliant, neatly-wrapped campaign to sink your verminous teeth into.”

In other gaming news, a former Rockstar North developer has shed some light on long-abandoned Rockstar projects, including more information on Agent.