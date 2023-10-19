‘Planetary Annihilation’ sequel ‘Industrial Annihilation’ revealed

Galactic Annihilation has announced Industrial Annihilation, the sequel to the real-time strategy title Planetary Annihilation.

“[Industrial Annihilation] is a unique blend of genres: deep factory building combined with real-time strategy action,” said the team on the game’s official website. Check out the trailer below:

In this entry, players will build enormous and efficient military factories to supply their forces with weapons to battle their enemies in the deserts.

“Feed resources into giant Titan-level units, or go all-in on game-ending planet crushers. Create the ultimate kill squad or build artillery to devastate opponents with nukes,” read the description for Industrial Annihilation.

However, players will have the choice to play as either Machina or Chaos, with each faction boasting their own combat units, playstyles and strategies. There is also a single-player campaign, but it did not specify if players could choose their allegiance there.

Depending on the player’s preferences, Industrial Annihilation‘s artificial intelligence is able to direct battles on their behalf, or they are welcome to dive into the real-time strategy side of things themselves.

Industrial Annihilation is expected to arrive into Steam early access in the second quarter of 2024 priced at $29.99. The full launch should follow one year afterwards and will cost $39.99.

Though the new name attached to the game might throw fans off, this is the same team who worked on Planetary Annihilation, which in turn is composed of veteran staff who worked on Total Annihilation and Supreme Commander.

Planetary Annihilation was developed by Uber Entertainment, but in 2018, members of the team and the original Kickstarter backers of the game formed Planetary Annihilation Inc. That company then acquired the rights to Planetary Annihilation and its expansion Planetary Annihilation: Titans from Uber Entertainment.

Renamed to Star Theory Games, the developer was working on Kerbal Space Program 2 with publisher Private Division in 2019. However, Take-Two Interactive announced Private Division’s new studio, Intercept Games, in 2020.

Take-Two Interactive allegedly offered to acquire Star Theory Games yet was turned down by the founders, so Take-Two Interactive apparently responded by transferring the majority of the game’s responsibilities to Intercept Games.

After almost half of Star Theory Games’ staff left for Intercept Games and the contract to create Kerbal Space Program 2 was pulled by Take-Two Interactive, the developer was shut down in 2020.

