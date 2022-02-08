PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya wants another shot at ‘Scalebound’

PlatinumGames vice president Hideki Kamiya has expressed interest in coming back to Scalebound in a recent interview.

In the interview between IGN Japan, PlatinumGames president Atsushi Inaba and vice president Hideki Kamiya, the latter said that he wants to come back to the game. When asked about Scalebound, Inaba said “Kamiya has always wanted to do Scalebound. So we’d like to have a proper discussion with Microsoft” (translations by VGC).

In turn, Kamiya, director of the cancelled Scalebound said “We did a lot of work on it, and it’s no use Microsoft keeping the game in its current form, so we’d like to do something about it (laughs). Phil! Let’s do it together!”

Last year, Kamiya apologised for Scalebound being cancelled and explained what led to the project being scrapped. “We were working in an environment we weren’t used to,” said Kamiya at the time. “We were developing on the Unreal engine, we also lacked the necessary know-how to build a game based on online features.

“The hurdles we had to overcome were very big. We weren’t experienced enough and couldn’t get over that wall, leading to what happened in the end.”

Scalebound was first announced in 2013 and was set to be an Xbox One exclusive. The game featured a character called Drew, accompanied by a dragon named Thudan that you would be able to issue commands to in combat. It marked a departure from Platinum Games typical action-oriented output, instead focussing more on the role-playing aspects. Scalebound was ultimately cancelled by Microsoft in 2017, which still owns the rights to the IP.

In a separate recent interview, Inaba said that he wants Platinum to “focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time,” likely referring to live service games.

In other news, Fortnite will not be updated to run on the Steam Deck, due to concerns surrounding cheating.