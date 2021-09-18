Playing ‘Minecraft’ made Daniel Radcliffe feel old

In a new interview, Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that playing Minecraft made him feel old.

Taking part in Wired’s Autocomplete Interview series (which sees people answer commonly Googled questions about themselves), Radcliffe has said that the sandbox construction game made him feel his age.

Answering the question, “does Daniel Radcliffe play Minecraft?”, Radcliffe started by saying “Minecraft and Olivia Rodrigo have been two of the real ‘oh, I’m old’ moments recently.”

“Minecraft, a few years ago, I was playing it with my Godson, or attempting to play, and he was explaining it to me. I was saying all the old person things like ‘I don’t get it’, ‘How is it a game?’ and ‘When do we finish?’”

He went on to add that Minecraft “seems very cool, I just can’t do it”.

As for Olivia Rodrigo, that shock came when she visited The White House to encourage young people to get vaccinated. “Oh, you’re famous enough to be at The White House and this is the first time I’m hearing about you,” said Radcliffe. “I completely accept that that is on me,” he added.

“They’ve both been real watershed moments for me recently.”

Earlier this year, modding group The Floo Network created an entire Harry Potter RPG inside Minecraft, complete with Privet Drive, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and the ability to play Quidditch.

There’s also a storyline that, according to PCGamesN, includes everything from buying your first wand, school books, and robes at Diagon Alley, to experiencing your first flying lesson at Hogwarts. There’s even the promise of Dementors.

In other Minecraft news, a player-created data pack adds four new items to the game, each one inspired by The Four Horsemen of The Apocalypse.

Each item takes influence from Death, Famine, War, and Conquest and allows players to summon a horse with a unique, special ability.