PlayStation boss Jim Ryan speaks out against PlayStation 5 resellers

Since its release, Sony‘s PlayStation 5 has been beset with stock shortages due to scalpers buying up and reselling stock as soon as it becomes available.

In an interview with Axios, Jim Ryan acknowledged the problems consumers have in purchasing a PlayStation 5. “This really frustrates me and upsets me, especially when resellers and bots manage to get their hands on stock,” said Ryan.

Another factor slowing down PlayStation 5 manufacture is the global superconductor shortage, which is expected to continue for a few more years, according to Intel’s CEO.

Ryan said that Sony is “working incredibly hard” with retailers to get consoles to regular consumers. Sony’s own online US shopfront PlayStation Direct was also mentioned as a way to circumnavigate resellers. The program is expected to expand to Europe before the end of March 2022.

Also in the same interview, Jim Ryan spoke about the decision to delist Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store. Cyberpunk 2077 was originally released with many bugs and glitches before quickly being delisted from shopfronts.

“This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Ryan. “But ultimately, we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them.”

In a previous interview with Nikkei, Ryan mentioned that Sony has been investing in more PlayStation exclusives. “We have repeatedly engaged in mergers and acquisitions, including Insomniac Games in the US,” Ryan said.

Elsewhere, Sony won’t be participating in 2021’s E3 event. Instead, they’ve chosen to announce and preview upcoming games in their State Of Play presentations. The most recent of which showcased Horizon Forbidden West.

There are a handful of announcement streams left to go – including Nintendo and Capcom – keep an eye on NME’s E3 Hub for the latest information, rumours, and announcements.