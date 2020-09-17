PlayStation boss on cross-gen games: “No one should be disappointed”

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan has spoken out in defense of releasing some first-party games across both the upcoming PlayStation 5 and the current-gen PlayStation 4.

Yesterday (September 16), Sony revealed the price and release date of the PS5, alongside some launch titles which were thought to be exclusive to the system. However, it was later revealed that some of the titles, such as Horizon: Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, would also be released on PS4.

Ryan has since defended the decision to make the titles cross-generational, saying that “no one should be disappointed”, in an interview with The Washington Post. “The PS5 versions of those games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set, and we have an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free.”

Advertisement

“I’m really quite pleased about the situation,” Ryan added, saying that the decision ultimately came down to giving consumers “choice”.

The PlayStation boss also added that he expects the company to continue supporting the PS4 for the next four years, while noting that “99 per cent” of the current-gen console’s games can be played on the PS5. “The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three or four years. Many will transition to PS5, we hope if we do our job well, but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4,” he said.

During the PlayStation 5 event on September 16, Sony also revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection. The bundle will allow PlayStation Plus members to play a selection of “generation-defining PS4 games” for free on the PS5.