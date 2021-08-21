PlayStation exclusive ‘Wild’ has been cancelled

Wild, the long in-development PlayStation exclusive from Wild Sheep, has now been cancelled according to a new report.

The upcoming adventure game, which was intended as PlayStation exclusive, was originally announced in 2014. But now, it looks as though the project has finally been canned.

“I can confirm that game is fully done. There is no Wild anymore… Wild is dead,” said reporter Jeff Grubb in a video at Giant Bomb. “I think Michel Ancel abandoned the project… he’s not working on it anymore, the project got shut down.”

Wild was announced in 2014 during PlayStation’s Gamescom panel and showed off an impressive demo during its brief presentation. Wild featured a prehistoric, procedurally generated world, with players controlling a human shaman who could inhabit and control animals in order to fight and solve puzzles.

Since then, little has been seen of Wild. The game was shown off in 2015 during Paris Games Week and most recently, the game’s designer Michel Ancel posted some images from Wild back in 2017. But there’s been not a peep about the game since.

Complicating matters, Michel Ancel announced his retirement in 2020. And while he promised that his decision to step away from the games industry would not affect Wild’s development, it looks as though it may not have worked out that way.

“Since many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well,” said Ancel. “Beautiful things to be seen soon.”

Now, Grubb reports that the development team has quietly cancelled Wild. And they’re now looking to work on other projects.

“The team that was working on it was looking at maybe trying to stay together and work on other projects,” he said. “I don’t know what happened with that, but they were like, ‘we’re not working on [Wild] anymore, but we do have a lot of talent here, so maybe we can work on some stuff’.”

