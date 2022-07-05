PlayStation hiring developer to create “new emulators”

According to a new job listing, PlayStation is currently looking to hire a software development engineer to create “new emulators”.

As reported by PSU, the LinkedIn job listing was spotted on Resetera and indicates the person hired will join the Tools and Technology team at the studio. The person will also “support the newly relaunched ‘Classics’ for PS4 and PS5.”

Most notably, the job listing also says, “Classic games run via emulation of legacy PlayStation platforms. As a Classics engineer, you would work closely with a group of other engineers, producers, and QA teams to fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators.”

Additionally, the listing provides some extra position requirements. Some of these include expert knowledge of the C/C++ software and experience developing cross-platform software for consoles and PCs.

As a plus, the studio would like someone who has had “hands on experience with AA or AAA game development for PlayStation Consoles.”

Although in the past Sony hasn’t indicated that it’s looking to emulate classic titles from platforms such as the PS3, the mention in the job listing does provide some hope to fans that they could one day play older titles on current-gen consoles.

As mentioned by PSU, the PS3 is the only generation of games available through the new tiered and recently released PlayStation Plus subscription service. These titles cannot be downloaded and are only available to stream.

Last month it was reported that PlayStation Plus on PC appeared not to be working properly, making some PS1 and PS2 titles not work. Other titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Death Stranding, as well as Jak and Daxter and Tekken 2 were also impacted also.

