PlayStation Plus Collection will allow PS5 users to play select PS4 games

Sony has announced a new perk for PlayStation Plus members which allows subscribers to play a selection of PS4 titles for free on the PS5.

The PlayStation Plus Collection will feature a bundle of titles described as “generation defining PS4 games” and works similarly to the Xbox Game Pass. The package will allow members to download and play a selection of PS4 titles on the next-gen system for no additional charge, and will be available for the PS5 on launch day.

Amongst the selection are classic first-party titles such as The Last of Us: Remastered, God Of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. The third-party titles include Batman: Arkham Knight, Final Fantasy XV, Monster Hunter: World and more. No word has been made on whether more titles will be added to the service at a later date.

You can check out the full list of games in the trailer below:

The PlayStation Plus collection joins numerous other titles that have been confirmed for the PS5 launch. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will lead the pack with other games including, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Destruction AllStars.

Outside of this, many other future titles were also highlighted during a recent PS5 showcase. God Of War is set to receive a sequel next year, while Warner Bros. Games announced Hogwarts Legacy, a new open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe.

The PS5 will be launching on November 12 in the US and other select territories. The rest of the world, including the UK, are expected to receive the console on November 19.