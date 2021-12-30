PlayStation Plus games for January include ‘Persona 5 Strikers’ and more

January’s PlayStation Plus games have been revealed, and subscribers are being treated to a trio of terrific titles.

Starting on January 4 (next Tuesday), players can claim Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 (thanks PlayStation Blog). Each of these games is available until February 4, with their platforms listed below:

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5)

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Dirt 5 (PS4/PS5)

Deep Rock Galactic is actually launching on both PlayStation consoles next month as well, and it sees players choose from one of four classes to survive an onslaught of enemies. Dozens of updates have brought more weapons and mission types to the title as well. It even has its own 100 per cent free battle pass system in there.

Persona 5 Strikers is the genre-hopping sequel to highly acclaimed JRPG Persona 5. It’s a crossover between the hack-and-slash stylings of Dynasty Warriors with the characters and social mechanics of the Persona series. A direct sequel to Persona 5, this title takes place 18 months after the original game and sees the Phantom Thieves back together to stop a threat that spans across the whole of Japan.

Dirt 5 is a classic rally racing title with an iconic roster of cars and off-road racing. It has a career mode, four-players split-screen, online multiplayer, a creator mode and even more. Players can “race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River, to the glimmer of Norway’s Northern Lights.”

Last months PlayStation Plus titles of Godfall, Lego DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell can all be downloaded up until Monday January 3.

In other news, the director of Final Fantasy 15, who left Square Enix to form his own studio, has announced that his next JRPG will be announced in 2022.