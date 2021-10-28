PlayStation Plus has six games in November and half are PSVR titles

The PlayStation Plus titles for November have been officially announced, and players can expect to dig into six titles with their subscription, and quite a lot of what’s on offer are PSVR titles.

Starting on November 2 (thanks, PlayStation Blog) next week, players can get Knockout City and First Class Trouble on PS4 and PS5, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning only on PS4. Whilst Knockout City is free to start playing until you reach level 25 anyway, getting it on PlayStation Plus and holding the subscription means you can keep playing if you’re so inclined.

As mentioned, PSVR is getting three titles to mark the hardware’s 5th anniversary. These games include The Persistence, which challenges players with surviving a doomed space colony starship in the year 2521, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall, a sword fighting game that combines the genres of synthwave and fantasy in a neon-soaked environment filled with magic and monsters.

You can check out the trailers for Until You Fall and The Persistence below, with others available on the original blog post:

The three non-VR games will be available to be added to your library until December 6, whilst all the PSVR titles are available until January 3 next year. In the meantime, PlayStation Plus titles Mortal Kombat X, Hell Let Loose, and PGA Tour 2K21 will be up until November 1 (that’s next Monday).

Elsewhere in the realm of PlayStation, last night (October 27), State of Play showed off plenty of upcoming games and DLC, like big bugs coming to Bugsnax.

In other news, Sony has created the PlayStation PC label for future computer releases, suggesting some form of uptick or change in how the company is pushing titles to the platform.