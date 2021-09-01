PlayStation Plus members can get three great games next month

PlayStation Plus members will be able to download and keep several great games next month.

Hitman 2, Overcooked: All You Can Eat, and Predator: Hunting Grounds are all free for PlayStation Plus owners next month. The games will be available between September 7 and October 4. A PlayStation 5 is required for those who want to play Overcooked: All You Can Eat.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat combines all the content released for Overcooked and Overcooked 2, bundled into one great collection. All You Can Eat is also a remaster of all the original content and comes with hundreds of levels for cooperative cooking shenanigans. The game contains campaign, survival, and practice modes. It also has several accessibility options to ensure as many people as possible can play.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter. A four-person fireteam will attempt to complete several objectives as they fight against AI opponents. Meanwhile, a fifth player takes control of the Predator and can hunt down the players as they attempt to complete their objectives. The Predator is mighty but can be easily outgunned by a coordinated team. A stealthy predator who knows how to pick off targets will achieve more than one that charges in.

The final game for the month is Hitman 2. Players will be able to assassinate several targets across many locations as the game received a lot of post-launch content that will all be available to play. Each level contains several unique, interesting, and sometimes funny ways to take out your targets. The story mode will lead you through each contract as you unravel the story of the Shadow Client while replaying missions unlock outfits, weapons, and gadgets to try out on your next mission.

