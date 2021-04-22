PlayStation Plus Video Pass launched as a testing service in Poland

Sony has confirmed that the recently leaked PlayStation Plus Video Pass is a testing service launching today (April 22), exclusive to Poland.

The confirmation comes from Spider’s Web (translated by VGC) where Sony Interactive Entertainment’s global services VP, Nick Maguire shared the intentions of the leaked service.

He said: “We want to see how players will benefit from such a service. What titles do they watch, what do they care about, how often do they use them?”

PlayStation Plus Video Pass gives PlayStation Plus users access to over 20 movies and TV shows from Sony Pictures as well as more content every 3 months.

Maguire went on to say: “At this stage, however, I cannot say whether it will be created and what the test process will look like for other markets, as well as what the future is for PlayStation Plus Video Pass after the test period.

“We are currently focusing only on the Polish market, on Polish players and what will be their reaction to the additional benefit under the PS Plus program.”

Maquire said the reasoning behind the Poland exclusivity is based on the large percentage of players from that country that would generate specific data.

The PlayStation Plus Video Pass was leaked yesterday (April 21) and was thought to be a competitor to Microsoft‘s Xbox Game Pass. Recently it was reported that Sony is working on a “counterpunch” to the Xbox Game Pass, however, it seems that the new service is something else entirely.

Meanwhile, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has also today confirmed that PlayStation is investing in more exclusive titles, saying that the company has been “quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation”.