PlayStation Portal, also known as Project Q, is lighter than the Steam Deck

PlayStation Portal is the new name of Project Q, the handheld device that offers players the opportunity to stream their PS5 games at 1080p resolution at 60fps in the home.

The new information arose from a blog post from Sony and IGN‘s Bo Moore, who shared his hands-on impressions of PlayStation Portal earlier today (August 23). PlayStation Portal is only one syllable away from PlayStation Portable, yet the design of the most modern iteration is certainly an example of “love it or hate it”.

It’s an 8-inch LCD screen sat in the middle of a stretched out DualSense controller, and, according to Moore’s conclusions, that isn’t an inaccurate way to describe the device. The adaptive triggers, touchpad and haptic feedback are all included in PlayStation Portal, though the touchpad is relegated to two separate points on the bottom left and right of the screen.

PlayStation Portal is intended to “eliminate pain points” of standard streaming and handheld experiences. Moore noted that the device is lighter than the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck without compromising on visuals or the comfort of the controls.

However, the handheld device =must be connected to Wi-Fi in order to work correctly and does not feature Bluetooth. Moreover, PS VR2 games and PlayStation Plus Premium streaming games are not supported on the device.

Sony said that the PlayStation Portal uses PlayStation Link, which is a new connectivity standard for PlayStation accessories.

Moore used the Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds while playing on the device, but these are the only products that feature the new standard. There are two small speakers or a 3.5mm jack for headphones should the player want to block out the surrounding sounds.

The company clarified that in the future “PlayStation Link will be available for third-party headset makers to use in their future products”. Additionally, the device’s battery life has not been disclosed at this point.

The PlayStation Portal is priced at £199.99 ($199.99) and will likely appeal to those who have to share their home television with others. Pre-orders are not announced but Sony has promised customers that more information will follow.

