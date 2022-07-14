PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty program from Sony

Sony has announced PlayStation Stars, a new loyalty program for players that will reward members for completing certain activities.

As the latest PlayStation blog explains, PlayStation Stars will launch later this year and players will be able to join for free and, after joining, members will be able to earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities.

The program’s “Monthly Check-In” campaign will require members to play any game to receive a reward, while other campaigns require them to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to “platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.”

Introducing PlayStation Stars, an all-new loyalty program celebrating players that’s free to join. First details: https://t.co/0qMpStwE0N pic.twitter.com/V7TTofX0Rb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 14, 2022

Points that are rewarded can be redeemed in a catalogue that may include PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products. Additionally, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for purchases on the PlayStation Store.

There are also “digital collectables”, which are another type of reward that are “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy,” such as figurines of iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment and Sony’s consoles.

According to Sony (via The Washington Post), the digital collectables are not NFTs (non-fungible tokens). “It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs,” said Grace Chen, vice president of network advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise.

“This is just the beginning for PlayStation Stars, and the program will continue to evolve over time,” Chen added in the blog post. “We’re currently doing some early tests on this program before launching it later this year in phased regional rollouts.”

