PlayStation shares Steam page with hints of more PC content to come

PlayStation Studio’s Steam curator page officially went live over the weekend, with hints of more PC content coming from the platform holder.

Its next planned release is Days Gone, which is out tomorrow (May 18).

There are currently four other PlayStation titles on Steam, which are published under the name PlayStation Mobile, Inc: Horizon Zero Dawn, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Helldivers, and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

However, as reported in VGC, the Steam page actually lists more games. Under the ‘About’ tab, it currently states there are 44 games, although only 26 are visible. These however include DLC packs, which are each counted as a game.

Another notable PlayStation exclusive released on PC last year was Death Stranding, although the PC version was published by 505 Games.

Earlier this year, Sony’s Jim Ryan confirmed that more PlayStation exclusives will be coming to PC, saying that “a whole slate” of PlayStation games for PC “is on the way starting with Days Gone this spring”, with an emphasis on bringing the library of PS4 games to a wider audience while “ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown”.

Ryan had also confirmed Sony is investing in more exclusives, while a recent report in Wired indicates that there are more than 25 first-party titles in development for the PS5, with nearly half being entirely new IP.

Elsewhere, Sony revealed two new colours for the PS5 DualSense wireless controller.