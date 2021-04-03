PlayStation Studios ‘MLB The Show 21’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation Studios’ MLB The Show 21 Launches on Xbox Game Pass day one.

MLB The Show 21 will be coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass at launch, making it the first PlayStation Studios game to arrive on the subscription service.

The game will come out on April 20th, with the Standard Edition coming straight to Game Pass. Uniquely, the game comes with cross-play and cross-progress, so Game Pass subscribers will be able to play against PlayStation owners online.

Sony and MLB announced the “multi-platform video game partnership” back in December 2019. A tweet from their official account confirmed that the franchise would be coming to “additional Console platforms beyond PlayStation platforms as early as 2021”

Currently, Sony have not yet announced MLB The Show 21 for their own subscription service, PlayStation Now. This means that PlayStation players are currently only able to purchase the game for £60, rather than £7.99 per month for GamePass Console.

This acquisition marks the latest expansion Microsoft have made, after their purchase of Bethesda earlier in 2021, in a deal that totalled £5.4billion ($7.5billion).

Off the back of the purchase, Microsoft confirmed that some new titles in the future from Bethesda will be “exclusive to Xbox and PC” according to Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.

According to rumours Microsoft are also in talks to purchase Discord, a gaming-focused chat and streaming platform that is favoured by gamers and streamers. Discord was valued at £5billion ($7billion) in a December 2020 report from Tech Crunch.

Xbox Game Pass continues to see new titles arrive at launch for subscribers, making it one of the main draws of the platform. People Can Fly’s looter shooter Outriders recently launched on Game Pass for Consoles and Android devices.