Playtonic issues warning over ‘Lil Gator Game’ scam

Yooka-Laylee developer and game publisher Playtonic is warning players about a scam going around related to one of its upcoming titles.

Playtonic is publishing the MegaWobble developed Lil Gator Game, and issued a statement about beta testing apparently being offered for it. The studio says this is a scam, and that any and all links in these potential messages should be avoided by players.

“It has come to our attention that someone is offering beta testing for Lil Gator Game. We can confirm this is a scam and not from Playtonic,” wrote the studio.

“If we were offering this to our communities we would announce it on our Twitter and not via any other channels.”

⚠️ It has come to our attention that someone is offering beta testing for Lil Gator Game. We can confirm this is a SCAM and not from Playtonic or @LilGatorGame. If we were offering this to our communities we would announce it on our Twitter and not via any other channels. 1/2 — Playtonic 🌺 Blossom Tales 2 coming 16/8 ⚔️ (@PlaytonicGames) August 13, 2022

Playtonic then asks that anyone who receives such a message should let the studio know, so it can be dealt with.

Lil Gator Game is coming to both Steam and Nintendo Switch sometime this year, and is an adventure game that has players controlling a small and cheery-looking alligator, as the name suggests.

The Steam page for the game describes it as “a no-pressure adventure game! Lil Gator Game focuses on adventure and play, don’t let a health bar hold you back from reaching your goal!”

Players will also be able to “embark on an adorable adventure, discover new friends and uncover everything the island has to offer. Climb, Swim, Glide and slide your way into the hearts of the many different characters you meet on your travels!”

