‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’s Shiny Charm doesn’t work for encounters

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has been released, and fans of shiny hunting are disappointed that the Shiny Charm is not working as in previous games.

The latest in Nintendo‘s Pokémon franchise released yesterday (November 19) and shiny hunters have been hard at work figuring out the best methods to find the differently coloured Pokémon, known as shiny Pokémon, in the newest instalment. Reddit user u/Misterdakota1996 compiled a list of shiny hunting information gathered by the community on the r/PokeLeaks subreddit.

Much like more recent entries in the franchise, the odds of finding a shiny is 1/4096. All of the starters and legendary Pokémon in the game can be caught in their shiny form and are not shiny locked. However, fans of shinies have been dissuaded from trying to capture these rare Pokémon.

These encounters, called static encounters, require users to reset their games to get a chance at a shiny Pokémon. However, as booting up the game takes two minutes, one of the longest start ups in the games’ history, shiny hunters have been giving up long before the shiny encounter.

Another factor which has put off hunters is the new Shiny Charm mechanics. While it works with breeding, a popular method of finding shiny Pokémon, it does not raise the odds of finding shinies from regular “random” encounters or these rare static encounters.

The Shiny Charm is a late game item which players can obtain by catching all 490 non-mythical Pokémon available in game. This item increases shiny odds from 1/4096 to 1/1365. However, as it only affects eggs, players are hoping that this will be changed in later patches.

The Pokémon Radar – which was introduced in Generation 4, the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games these remakes are based on – increases shiny odds the most significantly. If players search for Pokémon with the radar and chain together at least 40 of the same Pokémon they have a 1/99 chance to encounter a shiny. The new underground hideouts, a first for the series, also provide increased chances for shiny Pokémon.

